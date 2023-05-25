French developer and operator of water and power plants Engie expects the financial closure of the $800 million Mirfa 2 Reverse Osmosis (M2 RO) Independent Water Project (IWP) in the coming weeks, a senior company executive said.

The company will commence construction soon after the financial close, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, citing Frédéric Claux, Managing Director Flexible Generation and Retail, Africa Middle East Asia at Engie.

He said the project, with a daily water production capacity of 20 million gallons, is scheduled to start operations in 2026.

In February, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) awarded the Mirfa 2 project to the consortium of Engie and UAE-based TAQA.

The project is 60 percent owned by TAQA, while Engie will own the remaining 40 percent.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)