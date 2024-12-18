Algeria has sent a delegation to the US to discuss possible investment by GE Vernova in its ambitious plan to generate 15,000 megawatts (MW) from solar projects and other sources, the official Algerian news agency said on Wednesday.

The delegation from the state-owned Sonelgaz held talks with GE Vernova executives in Atlanta on Monday and Tuesday and more discussions are scheduled later.

“The talks focused on greater GE involvement in Algeria’s energy projects, mainly its programme to produce 15,000 MW from renewable energy projects,” the agency said.

Algeria, which controls nearly 4.5 trillion cubic metres of gas, approved the programme in 2020 as part of a drive to reduce reliance on conventional energy sources and save its oil and gas wealth.

According to the plan, the projects will produce 15,000 Mw by 2035 including nearly 4,000 MW by the end of 2024.

Officials said it would save at least 240 billion cubic metres of gas that could be used to run conventional power plants.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

