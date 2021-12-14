Kuwait has received an offer from private investors to build a solar power plant at a cost of around $3.5 billion, a local newspaper revealed on Tuesday.

The project has a generation capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) and is located in North Kuwait, the Arabic language daily Al-Anba said, citing informed sources.

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) is studying the proposal, which was received by the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry, the paper said.

“A group of private developers made the offer to the cabinet which referred it to the Ministry...the proposal is now under consideration by KAPP,” the report said.

It quoted the sources as saying the project would supply power in Northern areas and that it would be funded through loans from local and foreign sources after it is approved by KAPP and the government.

