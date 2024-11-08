US-based engineering services company KBR announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the expansion of the Qalhat LNG complex in Sur, Oman,

Under the FEED contract, KBR will provide engineering services for the complex's fourth LNG train, which will have a capacity of 3.8 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a press statement.

The project will involve the addition or expansion of utilities, an LNG tank, the jetty, and associated infrastructure.

Contract value and timelines weren't disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

