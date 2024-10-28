OPEC oil producer has awarded France’s giant TotalEnergies a new project for reduction of gas flaring in its oilfields as part of a mega hydrocarbon development deal signed in 2023, an Iraqi official has said.

The new contract involves the production of 50 million cubic feet per day of gas from the Southern Iraqi fields under development by TotalEnergies, Iraq’s Oil Ministry Undersecretary Bassim Khudair said.

Khudair told the official Iraqi News Agency on Sunday that the projects undertaken by TotalEnergies under their $27 billion deal in 2023 are progressing as per schedule.

He said the gas project of two phases would produce a total 600 million cubic feet per day and that the deal also includes the construction of a 1GW solar power plant and a seawater desalination facility in South Iraq.

“There is an additional project in the agreement signed with TotalEnergies…it was not included in the contract but has been added to the Company’s commitment as per directives by the Iraqi oil authorities,” Khudair said.

“The decision was prompted by the need to close the file of gas-flaring in Iraq in order to fully tap the country’s gas potential…this contract involves the production of 50 million cubic feet per day of gas and it has been awarded.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

