Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), one of the major natural gas, condensate and LPG producers in the UAE, has published its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Performance Reports for 2021 and 2022, as part of its drive to achieve net zero by 2032.

The GHG performance reports provide a comprehensive overview of the company’s emissions data, reflecting energy consumption and environmental impact for 2021 and 2022.

SNOC selected 2021 as the base year for its GHG performance monitoring and reporting. The reports,

The key highlights of the reports are emissions performance and reduction initiatives, renewable energy usage, mainly solar power and carbon intensity metrics.

SNOC is one of the first organisations to sign for the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge initiated by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change & Environment in February 2023, with transparent reporting being the central commitment under the pledge.

