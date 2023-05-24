MUSCAT: Duqm Refinery project, OQ8, has been making steady progress, with a total completion rate of 98.10% as of May 2023. The project has been a major undertaking for Oman and has been designed to enhance the country’s oil refining capabilities.

In a video update released by OQ8, as of May 2023, the project has seen 482, 857 cubic metres of concrete poured, indicating significant progress in the construction phase.

Moreover, the project has seen the installation of 6,960,453 metres of electric cable and 4,169,385 metres of instrumental cable, indicating a high level of attention to detail in ensuring the facility’s electrical systems are fully operational.

The overall commissioning progress of the Duqm Refinery project stands at 65.94% as of April 2023, highlighting that the facility is moving closer to completion.

Commissioning is a crucial phase in the project, where the various systems and processes are tested to ensure they are working correctly before the facility is fully operational. The high level of commissioning progress achieved thus far is an encouraging sign that the facility will be ready to start operations soon.

The project has also been a significant employer, with a total of 4,821 manpower on-site as of May 2023. The project has provided employment opportunities for people from different parts of Oman and has been a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

The man-hours worked on the project to date stand at 482.86m, indicating that the project has required a significant amount of effort and dedication from the workers involved. The high number of man-hours worked is a testament to the project’s importance to Oman’s oil refining industry.

Upon completion, the OQ8 is expected to process around 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it a significant contributor to Oman’s economy.

It has the capacity to process all types of oil and upon operation, the refinery will produce liquefied natural gas, naphtha, jet fuel, diesel, sulphur and coke. The facility will help reduce Oman’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products and will provide a reliable source of domestic fuel supply.

The Duqm Refinery project, located in the heart of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, is a joint venture between the OQ Group and Kuwait Petroleum International, and is part of Oman’s broader plans to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports.

The project is expected to create a range of job opportunities in the region, both directly and indirectly, and contribute to the country’s overall economic development.

