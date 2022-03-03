Oman LNG has inked an agreement with Sultan Qaboos University’s Sustainable Energy Research Centre to commence the first techno economic pre-feasibility study to assess hydrogen and energy transition clusters in the Sur Industrial Estate.

Oman LNG announced via its twitter account that the agreement supports the Hy-Fly National Hydrogen Alliance in its aim to establish hydrogen clusters across Oman.

The study intends to develop a roadmap for clean hydrogen and energy transition clusters in Oman, explore decarbonisation opportunities for Oman LNG and beyond, and investigate low carbon business opportunities and strategic partnerships.

