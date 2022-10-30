Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has signed a Letter of Intent with Shell International, Pyramid Navigation, Affinity and Eagle Gas Shipping to study a joint venture LNG bunkering project in Egypt.

The project fits with Egypt’s ambitions to become a regional centre for energy trading while leveraging Suez Canal’s strategic location as a global shipping route and the availability of LNG locally, a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said.

The statement quoted Minister Tarek El Molla as saying that the partnership provides new opportunities for the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to be a major supplier of LNG for ships transiting Egypt and neighbouring countries.

In July 2022, Natural Gas World magazine reported on its website that Norway-based Kanfer Shipping in joint venture with EGAS and Leth Suez Transit (LETH) is planning to offer LNG bunkering services in Egypt by 2025. The report said LNG would be supplied by EGAS

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)