Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said on Thursday it has submitted the lowest bid for an air compressor system project owned by the state operator Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

In a bourse statement, HEISCO said its bid is worth around 2.58 million Kuwaiti dinars ($8.5 million) for the project “new steam turbine driver air compressor” at Mina Abdullah oil refinery.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

