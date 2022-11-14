Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction contract for installation of the flowlines and associated works in South and East Kuwait Areas by the first quarter of 2023.

“The bid bond validity date was extended till October 27, 2022. The tender was issued on 7 November 2021 and the bid submission was on 29 March 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders list comprised of Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company ($137 million), Al-Sayer General Trading and Contracting Construction Company ($258 million), Speck Gulf General Trading and Contracting Company ($209 million), National Projects Alliances General Trading Company ($266 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($157.1 million), Nasser Mohammed Al-Baddah and Partner General Trading and Contracting Company ($278.4 million), Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($226 million), and Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company ($205 million), according to officials from four companies.

The scope of work involves the construction and installation of the flowlines and associated works.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $170 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)