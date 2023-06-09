Iraq has approved plans to reive a war-crippled project to build Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) depots in its largest governorate, the official Iraqi news agency reported on Friday.

The project to build the gas tanks in the Western Al-Anbar Governorate was launched in 2011 but it was stalled by internal hostilities for many years, the agency said.

“We have obtained approval from the Oil Ministry to restart the project to build LNG tanks in the Governorate,” it said, quoting Khalaf Tarmooz, an adviser to the Governor.

Tarmooz said the tanks would have a storage capacity of 3,000 cubic metres and would be used to store and distribute gas to public establishments and factories.

He did not mention how many tanks would be built but said that the reserve would be sufficient for one month in cause of disruption or emergency.

