Iraq will soon award a contract to build a gas import platform at Faw Port under construction near the Southern oil hub of Basra, an official of South Gas Company was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

The platform will be used to receive imported gas and supply it to power facilities in the OPEC member through a 100km pipeline to be constructed as part of the project, said Majid Al-Shawaf, an aide to the Company’s Director.

“We will shortly award a contract for the construction of the platform at Faw Port to support the gas network in the country,” he said in a statement published by Aliqtisad News.

Shawaf did not name the company to be awarded the project apart from saying it also comprises storage tanks with a capacity of 150,000 cubic metres each.

“The platform will be built on land…we hope that we will be able to finish the designs of the project before the end of this year,” he said.

Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkmenistan to import 25 trillion cubic metres of gas to fuel its power facilities along with Iranian gas.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.