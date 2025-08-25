Iraq aims to boost its oil refining production capacity to nearly 1.65 million bpd (mpbd) when a number of refining projects are completed.

The OPEC member’s current refining capacity is estimated at nearly 1.3 million bpd after several war-damaged refineries were rehabilitated.

“Iraq now has one of the largest refining capacities in the Arab world…production will increase to nearly 1.65 mbpd when a number of projects are completed,” said a statement by the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

In 2024, Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel Ghani said post-war expansion projects boosted oil refining production by nearly 360,000 bpd in one year,

He said around 150,000 bpd were added through expansion of refineries in North Iraq while such projects added around 70,000 bpd in the South and 140,000 bpd in the central Karbala province.

Iraq has been locked in a drive to rehabilitate war damaged facilities in its oil and power sectors with the award of several contracts to foreign companies.

