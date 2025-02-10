Iraq has resumed production from 35 oil wells in the Northern Kirkuk Province as part of an output enhancement plan, press reports have said.

North Oil Company Director General Amer Ahmed met with technical and engineering teams at the Sarlu and Sarbashakh stations—part of the Kirkuk oil field—to review production operations and the company's plan to increase output, Shafaq News said.

"The company’s engineering and technical teams launched a reactivation and production enhancement campaign, successfully reviving 17 wells in Bai Hassan oil field, 7 in Kirkuk field, and one in Jambur field—wells that had been inactive for a long time. They also reactivated Kirkuk Well 361, perforated Kirkuk Well 344 in Sarbashakh, and are evaluating several other wells in the area," the agency said.

It said NOC is planning to work this week on Kirkuk Wells 234, 329, 328, 327, and 341 in the Sarlu and Sarbashakh, along with Bai Hassan Wells 49, 161, 164, and 184 in the Kathka and Dawood Karka areas, and Kirkuk Well 257 in the Shoraw area.

“The company's current production is around 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), with most allocated for refining… About 10,000 bpd are exported to Jordan,” it said.

In January, the NOC launched field development projects to enhance production in its Kirkuk fields. Technical and engineering teams successfully restored 20 wells in the Jambur field that had been inactive for years, adding around 10,000 bpd to output.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

