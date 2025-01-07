Iraq has approved a mega project that comprises a solar power station, a refinery and petrochemical projects, the official news agency has reported.

Prime Minister Mohammd Al-Sudani approved the project in the Southern oil hub of Basra after last week’s meeting with Oil Ministry officials, it said.

The agency quoted Sudani as saying the project is strategic and comprises several oil and power projects that will support the economy and energy sector.

“The project includes the development of Artawi oilfield, exploitation of associated gas, an oil refinery, two petrochemical and fertiliser plants, and two power stations, including a solar energy plant,” the report said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.