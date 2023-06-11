Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) has leased a 200,000 square feet land plot to India’s Infinite Mining & Energy FZE to establish a multifunctional oil refinery.

The new facility will have a processing capacity of 10,000 barrels/day and an annual refining capability of up to 3.6 million barrels, HFZA said in a statement.

No details were given on the project’s cost and construction timelines.

The expansion will likely increase Infinite’s storage capacity to meet the growing demand for its services and products as it seeks to double its investments in the Sharjah-based free zone.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei said Infinite’s new facility will be a significant addition to the emirate’s economic landscape through its production volume, which caters to the demand for energy products and derivatives for both existing and future industrial projects.

Bilal Merchant, Managing Director of Infinite Mining & Energy FZE, said the company’s plan to set up a multifunctional oil refinery and an oil storage facility equipped with over 20 loading slots will broaden its reach in regional and international markets.

Infinite began operations in the Hamriyah Free Zone in 2011. The free zone houses over 1,200 companies, including major international corporations specializing in petrochemicals.

