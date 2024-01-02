CAIRO: The Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (Gupco) has successfully started production at the first well of the Safa North Petroleum Field in the northeastern Ramadan area in the Gulf of Suez, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced.

The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, announced the early production project's first phase aims to reach 6,000 barrels per day by mid-January, with the first well already producing at a rate of 2,500 barrels per day.

The completion of the second well is expected by mid-January to raise production to targeted levels, with plans to increase to 12,000 barrels per day through drilling seven new wells.