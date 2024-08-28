Arab Finance: Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC) has signed a service contract with the Egyptian Projects Operation and Maintenance (EPROM) for the trial operations’ preparatory phases of the diesel production complex in Assiut, according to a statement.

The contract covers the provision of experienced human resources to facilitate the completion and delivery of construction and installation work, as well as the preparation for the trial operations of the new park in Assiut.

The park’s installation and construction works are nearly 78% complete, with trial operations scheduled to commence in 2025.

