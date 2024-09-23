Arab Finance: Egypt has mulled ways to accelerate development and production plans for natural gas and crude oil fields and discoveries with the Italian energy firm Eni to secure domestic needs, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Eni’s Chief Operating Officer Natural Resources Guido Brusco, on the sidelines of the Gastech Exhibition and Conference 2024 held in Houston, the US.

Both sides have also discussed the progress of Eni’s fields in the eastern Mediterranean region, including the latest updates on connecting the Cronos Gas Field in Cyprus to the Egyptian facilities on the Mediterranean coast and then re-transporting the gas to foreign markets.

This contributes to strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional energy transport and trade hub.

