Arab Finance: The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has launched an international natural gas exploration bid round in 12 blocks across the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta region, according to a statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

This includes 10 offshore blocks and two onshore ones.

The deadline for bid submissions is February 25th, 2025, as announced by Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG).

It was previously reported that Egypt plans to launch a new international natural gas exploration tender in 10 concessions at least across the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta region.

The Egyptian government is reportedly planning to increase the country’s daily natural gas production to around 5 billion cubic feet by the end of 2024.

