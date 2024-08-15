Arab Finance: Egypt is planning to launch a new international natural gas exploration tender in 10 concessions at least across the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta region, a government official told Asharq Business.

The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has agreed with foreign partners working in Egypt to speed up the development of concessions, with the aim of adding new wells to the production network over the coming few months, the official highlighted.

The new tender could be announced concurrently with the two-day Mediterranean Offshore Conference (MOC 2024) that is set to take place on October 20th in Alexandria, he added.

It was reported earlier that the Egyptian government is planning to increase the country’s daily natural gas production to around 5 billion cubic feet by the end of 2024.

