ABU DHABI: Ducab Group, one of the biggest end-to-end energy solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the United Arab Emirates, announced that it had produced and supplied more than 10 billion metres of cable products in 2023 alone, in addition to securing 30 major contracts within the Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical (OGP) sector.

The Group made the announcement on the side lines of the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), held from 2nd to 5th October 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), where it will be showcasing its advanced range of PetroBICC cables and proudly local ‘Made in the UAE’ product range, in addition to highlighting how it is transforming the region’s OGP sector through its pioneering projects and solutions.

Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO of the Ducab Group, said: “We’re extremely proud of Ducab’s cables and solutions, all of which ‘Made in the UAE’, that are currently enabling several flagship UAE projects. Our products also support industrial and infrastructure projects in 55 countries. This is in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology – ‘Operation 300bn’, which aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP from AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031, advancing its position at the regional and global levels.”

The Group is currently working on several major contracts in the UAE, including supplying over 5,000 kms of EHV, HV, MV and LV cables and AAAC overhead conductors for ADNOC-related projects, in addition to providing solutions for the Clean Fuel and Waste-Heat Recovery project delivered through SAMSUNG-CBI, among many others.

Ducab will be showcasing its range of PetroBICC cables, which are designed to meet the most stringent quality standards, including hydrocarbon resistance and high toxicity levels. Ducab offers both polyamide and lead-sheathed cable construction within its PetroBICC range, designed for on-shore applications, and a full range of rubber cables for offshore applications.

Ducab is supporting clean energy projects and upping its game on sustainability. It aims to meet the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 by prioritising technological innovation, product reliability and supply chain sustainability. Right now, Ducab’s high-quality energy solutions are evolving rapidly to meet the diverse needs of the energy mix of the future.