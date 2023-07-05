Bahrain's oil refining giant Bapco has announced that steady progress is being made on its multibillion-dollar expansion project being implemented by a number of prestigious international companies, including Technip Energies (Italy), Technicas Reunidas (Spain) and Samsung (South Korea).

The Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP), the largest project ever undertaken in the history of Bahrain, is aimed at increasing the refining capacity, enhancing the product list and improving energy efficiency so as to make the Bahrain Refinery one of the most competitive in the region and one of the most environment-friendly, reported BNA.

This multi-billion dollar venture is the largest capital investment in its 90 year history, it stated.

Work has been completed on the main building for the control units south of Bapco Refinery, which includes all the control, monitoring and operation management systems for all the new facilities of the BMP project, said

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bapco Energies Company, after a visit to the BMP work sites.

Following the inspection tour, Shaikh Nasser was briefed on the ongoing progress of BMP project.

He lauded the bapco team for achieving various stages of the ambitious project and also gave directives related to the main aspects of the promising project.

A ceremony was later held to mark the completion of the main control units building under the BMP project.

During the event, a unique three-dimensional model of the project, was presented. It is the first of its kind to be implemented in the Middle East with three-dimensional technology said the BNA report.

The model clearly and accurately shows all aspects of the facilities of the mega project, it added

Shaikh Nasser hailed the progress made since his last visit and congratulated Bapco contractors in charge of implementing the current phase.

He then interacted with a number of Bahraini female and male staff working on the project, including operators, engineers, specialists and technicians, and commended them for their active contribution to the BMP project.

He was accompanied by Bapco Energies’ board members, CEO of Bapco Energies, Mark Thomas, Board of Directors of Bapco, Abdulla Jehad Al-Zain, and CEO of Bapco, Dr. Abdul Rahman Jawahery, and senior executives at Bapco during the field visit.

