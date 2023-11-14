ADNOC Drilling continues to invest in a number of initiatives aimed at reducing emissions across all its operations, as part of its support for ADNOC's strategy to reduce carbon intensity by 25 percent by 2030, the ADX-listed drilling major said in its third quarter financial result statement.

During the first half of 2023, the company announced the acquisition of 16 new hybrid-powered onshore rigs, which are expected to enter its operational fleet early 2024.

Each of these rigs is capable of reducing emissions by 15 percent, the statement said.

ADNOC Drilling also disclosed that two of the company's central residential communities will also be connected to the electricity grid by the end of this year, reducing the need for conventional diesel generators and associated emissions, and two more are expected to be connected in early 2024.

Additionally, the company is working to gradually activate the use of solar energy in its mobile residential communities.

ADNOC Drilling reported third quarter 2023 net profit of 944 million UAE dirhams ($257 million), up 36 percent year-on-year.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

