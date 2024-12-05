HAIL — Hail region is rich in mineral resources with an estimated value exceeding SR72.3 billion.

Saudi Arabia seeks to make these resources an important tributary in developing the national economy, diversifying its sources, and achieving the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, so that minerals becomes a third pillar in Saudi industry.



The official spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Jarrah bin Mohammed Al Jarrah said that Hail region is rich in quality mineral ores and a reservoir of precious metals, including gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, in addition to bauxite.



He explained that the estimated value of mineral resources in the region is SR72.3 billion, where the value of bauxite is estimated at SR50.466 billion, the value of gold is close to SR14.126 billion, while the value of zinc is SR3.465 billion, and the value of copper is estimated at SR2.872 billion, and the value of lead in the region is SR15 million.



Al-Jarrah stated that Hail region includes two mineral belts for gold and sulfide, and contains three sites for rare earth element reserves, industrial minerals and raw materials, in addition to silica sand and white sand, noting that the region also includes 16 approved mining complexes, including 8 sand complexes, 4 silica sand complexes, 2 granite complexes, a gravel complex, and a magnesite complex.



“The region has a large and diverse industrial base, with 154 factories operating and under construction, and 95% of industrial facilities are concentrated in the city of Hail and the governorates of Al-Shannan and Al-Khattah “Al-Jarrah said.



He pointed out that the most prominent industrial sectors in Hail include food products, building materials, chemicals, machinery and equipment.



It is noteworthy that Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef is visiting Hail region to follow up on the efforts made to develop the industrial sector in the region.

