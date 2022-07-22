The Saudi stock exchange-listed Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (AMAK) plans to expand copper and zinc production in Al Masane mine, located in south-west of Saudi Arabia, by 40 percent and 80 percent respectively by the end of 2023, local English language daily Arab News reported.

The company seeks to maximise the exploration of more than 600 square kilometres of land plots, the report said, quoting an interview by Saudi financial news website Argaam with AMAK CEO Yahia M AlShangiti

In May, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 80 new mining licenses, including 64 building materials and quarry licenses, nine exploration licenses, six surplus mineral ore licenses, and an exploitation license, according to a Zawya Report.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

