Jeddah: The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 31 new mining licenses in June this year.



They were 12 for exploration, 11 for building materials quarries, five for surplus mineral ore mining, and three for reconnaissance, according to a report by the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information, which is affiliated with the ministry.



Ministry spokesman Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah said that until the end of June, there were 2,323 licenses: 1,462 for building materials quarries, 598 for exploration, 198 for mining and small mine exploitation, 42 for reconnaissance, and 23 for surplus mineral ore mining.