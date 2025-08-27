Maaden Bauxite and Alumina Company (MBAC), a subsidiary of Maaden, has signed a renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF.

Under the agreement, Emerge will develop a solar power project with storage to supply the Al Baitha Bauxite Mine with renewable energy for the next 30 years.

The off-grid energy facility will integrate an 8 MWp (megawatt-peak) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic array with a 30 MWh (megawatt-hour) battery energy storage system (BESS), backing up the intermittency of solar production and securing a 24/7 electricity supply.

The facility is expected to generate approximately 17,300 MWh of electricity annually, and help avoid around 13,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

This facility will enable the Al Baitha Bauxite Mine to run almost entirely on renewable energy.

This initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 by reducing carbon emissions.

Emerge will deliver a full turnkey solution for the project, managing all aspects, including financing, design, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance.

The financial terms of the deal and project completion timelines were not given.

