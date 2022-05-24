Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced on Tuesday that it has prequalified 25 companies to develop a limestone complex in the Riyadh region.

The ministry had invited investors in April to take advantage of its new mining law and bid for the project involving the development of 13 limestone sites in Hafirat Nisah in Al-Muzahmiya Governorate province in Riyadh for the manufacture of ornamental stones and other products.

Last week, the Ministry had said in a statement that 39 companies had expressed interest in qualifying for the project.

The 25 prequalified companies are:

Andalusia Natural Stone Company Al-Takadum Contracting Company Al-Sultan Company for Contracting, Trade and Industry Al-Quds Natural Stone Company for Industry United Marble and Stone Company Awtad Al-Riyadh Company for Industry Bin Herkel Trading Company Ltd Tanhat Mining Company Kate Al-Majd Company for Contracting, Rakaz International Commercial Investment Company, Ramak Trading and Contracting Company Rawabi Al Wusta Mining Company Rawabi Al Rock Marble and Stone Company Roma Marble and Stone Company Sahara Najd Industry Company Rocks Ibdaa Mining Company Taif Najd Trading Company Qilaa Al Khaleej Mining Company Al Raqi Quarry Company Mining Company Mohammed Hadi Al-Rasheed & Partners Company Al-Asinah Marble and Stone Factory Company Saudi Marble and Granite Factory Company National Granite Factory Company for Marble and Granite Al-Qimma Rocks Factory for Mining Al-Jawdah Rocks Factory for Mining

The winning bids are expected to be announced in June 2022.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

