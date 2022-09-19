Muscat: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched electronic payment portal for mining companies.

"The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has launched electronic payment option allowing companies operating in the minerals sector to pay, follow and settle their financial dues through the electronic payment portal, without reaching the Ministry Headquarters in person, as the portal is directly linked to collections staff in the Ministry and its branches in the governorates," the Ministry said in a statement.

The payment process is as follows :

1-Contact the collection staff in the Ministry to receive the URL link .

2- The collection staff will provide you with the payment URL .

3-Click on the link and provide the bank account details.

4- Receive the payment receipt .

5- The transaction will be reviewed by the collection staff.

6-Complete the payment transaction .

