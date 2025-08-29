Muscat: Following discussions between the Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority and the President of Burkina Faso, several agreements have been signed to establish a comprehensive investment partnership between the two countries.

These agreements will lead to a joint venture in Burkina Faso's gold mining sector and significant agricultural investments.

The projects are expected to enhance economic growth and create new opportunities for both nations.

The agreements are part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral economic ties and unlock new areas of growth.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).