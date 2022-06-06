AMMAN — The Energy Ministry on Sunday signed two memoranda of understanding, the first with the Jordanian Integrated Company to explore copper in the Dana area, and the second with the Turkish “Solvest Trade and Industry Limited Company'' to explore gold in the Abu Khashiba area in southern Jordan.

Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh signed the memoranda with Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Qadada, representing the Jordanian Integrated Company and Head of Solvest Andrei Borisov, representing the Turkish company.

In a press statement following the ceremony, Kharabsheh said that the Jordanian Integrated Company memorandum will last for 16 months.

He highlighted that the memorandum stipulates the exploration and mining of copper in an area of ​​78 square kilometres, stressing that the mining area is located at a distance from areas of great environmental concern in the reserve.

During the 16-month period, the company will carry out an exploratory study followed by an economic feasibility study.

In regard to the memorandum signed with the Turkish company, Kharabsheh highlighted that the memorandum is the second of its kind binding the ministry and Solvest, which stipulates exploring and mining gold in Abu Khashiba Valley, as part of the ministry’s efforts to bolster the Jordanian mining sector.

Solvest will operate within an area of 155 square kilometres. The company stressed the importance of the memorandum in expanding the usage of the Kingdom’s natural resources to boost the national economy and create job opportunities for local communities.

Minister Kharabsheh added that the ministry had previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Solvest to explore copper in the Abu Khashiba area, after rehabilitating it and taking the appropriate approvals, noting that the company is now committed to the work schedule specified in the memorandum of understanding.

Chairman of the Jordanian Integrated Company Ziad Manaseer voiced the company’s keenness to cooperate with the ministry to support the national economy and contribute to reducing unemployment rates.

He added that considering the initial results of copper deposits in the region, this project puts the Kingdom on the map of global mining investments, adding that Jordan’s fertile environment and nature reserves are an important part of its progression.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has recently signed a number of memoranda of understanding for the exploration of mineral resources, focusing on manufacturing industries, bolstering the national economy, increasing job opportunities and improving the standard of living for local communities.

For instance, Kharabsheh launched a project to explore phosphate ore in the Al Ruwaished area in December 2021, and in January 2022, the ministry signed a memorandum of understanding to explore rare earth elements and strategic minerals in the Dbeidib region, in southern Jordan.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Turkish “Solvest Trade and Industry Limited Company” last April signed a memorandum of understanding to explore copper ore and associated minerals in the southern region’s Ghor Fifa and Abu Khashiba Valley.

The ministry also has launched a platform to facilitate investment procedures related to mineral resources within the second batch of government accelerators.

