AMMAN —The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Mining Company (AMC) on Monday, to mine phosphate in the Al Risha region, located on the Kingdom's eastern border.

This agreement is a significant step towards the extraction of phosphate ore in Jordan's eastern region, and is the first of its kind.

The Amman-based Arab Mining Company was established in 1975, following a decision of the Arab League’s Council of Arab Economic Unity (CAEU), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

