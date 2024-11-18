Algeria has kicked off work to develop a phosphates mine that contains more than one million tonnes of the substance that could be used in the production of fertilisers.

Energy Minister Mohammed Arkab gave the go-ahead for the project in the Northeastern Tebessa province on Saturday, the official news agency said on Sunday.

Arkab said the mine’s reserves are estimated at around 1.2 billion tonnes of phosphates, of which over 800 million tonnes are extractable, adding that it could be exploited for nearly 80 years.

He said the mine would be developed by the state-owned Sonatrach and that it could begin production in 2027.

“This is a significant project as it will boost production of phosphates in that region to more than 5 million tonnes and of fertilisers to around 5 million tonnes per year.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

