Alara Resources Limited, an Australian-based precious and base metals explorer and developer, has announced that a range of construction building activities have substantially progressed at its Al Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold Project in Oman over recent weeks.

Alara, which owns 51 per cent equity interest in the Al Hadeetha Resources joint venture, said the Al Wash-hi Majaza Project, located in Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, remains on track for completion in the June 2023 quarter.

Key activities underway include electrical work currently being undertaken at the primary substation. The handover date for this integral part of the mine’s infrastructure is on December 25, 2022.

