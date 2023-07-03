China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has produced the first batch of green hydrogen in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, north China.



The world’s largest green hydrogen project generates hydrogen from solar and wind renewables without emitting carbon dioxide, the state-run CGTN news channel reported.



The project is expected to yield an annual production of 30,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 240,000 tonnes of green oxygen, resulting in an annual reduction of nearly 1.43 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.



The report said that the green hydrogen and oxygen produced by the project will be transported through pipelines to a coal-deep processing project, replacing the existing coal-to-hydrogen process.



China produced about 33 million tonnes of hydrogen in 2021, making it the world’s largest hydrogen producer.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)