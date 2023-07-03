World alumina production in May 2023 recorded a monthly recovery of 4.32% to reach 11.918 million tonnes, according to the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) survey.

In April, the output was down by 1.69% month-on-month to 11.425 million tonnes, following a sequential rise of 0.83% in March from 11.331 million tonnes to 11.621 million tonnes. So, world alumina output registered a growth in May for an alternate month.

World alumina production totals 11.918 million tonnes in May’23, with daily output growing 1%, stated the survey.

But on the other hand, on a year-on-year calculation, world alumina production in May edged a fall of 2.34% from 12.204 million tonnes, learned IAI.

World daily average alumina production in May was 384,500 tonnes, up by 0.97% from 380,800 tonnes in April but down by 2.34% from 393,700 tonnes in May 2022.

During January-May 2023, world alumina production totalled 56.715 million tonnes, reflecting a decline of 0.99% from 57.282 million tonnes during the same period last year.

China produced 6.996 million tonnes of alumina in May 2023 compared to 6.770 million tonnes in April 2023 and 7.050 million tonnes in May 2022, said the IAI report.

That indicated a month-on-month rise of 3.34% and a year-on-year fall of 0.77%. From January to May, China produced 32.986 million tonnes of alumina – 3.99% more than 31.720 million tonnes a year ago, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

