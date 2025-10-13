Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday met with Mo Dingge, chairperson of the China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), to discuss the company’s planned soda ash production project in Egypt.

Sisi began the meeting by praising the strength of Egyptian-Chinese relations and affirmed Egypt’s keenness to strengthen economic and investment cooperation with China and its companies, a presidency statement said. He expressed his appreciation for the existing cooperation with CNCEC and assured the chairman that the state would work to facilitate the procedures for implementing the soda ash project.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawyi and senior executives from CNCEC and its subsidiary, China Tianchen Engineering Corporation (TCC).

The CNCEC chairman reviewed his company’s expertise in the petrochemicals sector and affirmed its desire to expand its investments in Egypt.

Al-Sisi welcomed this, stressing that the state provides many advantages and incentives for foreign and local investors. He described the sodium carbonate (soda ash) project as a strategic project of great importance to Egypt, due to its pivotal role in supporting the self-sufficiency of local industries and reducing imports.

He also expressed his confidence in TCC’s ability to implement the project with high efficiency and according to the best international standards.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

