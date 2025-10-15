Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir announced that the government will begin disbursing funding under the Initiative to Support Priority Industrial Sectors to investors who have completed 90% of factory construction, as part of efforts to accelerate the operationalisation of new industrial projects and enhance sector competitiveness.

Al-Wazir made the announcement while chairing the 32nd meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Industrial Development, which also reviewed key challenges facing Egypt’s industrial sectors and discussed mechanisms to strengthen incentives, boost investment, and promote sustainable manufacturing growth.

The meeting addressed requests submitted by several ceramic and porcelain manufacturers regarding the rescheduling of debts owed to the Ministries of Petroleum and Electricity.

The committee also discussed the issue of dumping in porcelain imports, the establishment of a specialised school for the ceramics industry to address the shortage of skilled labour, and the activation of the Initiative to Finance Machinery and Equipment, among other sector-related challenges.

Al-Wazir stressed that all relevant ministries will coordinate with companies in accordance with established procedures for debt rescheduling and anti-dumping cases. He also reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to fully support factories seeking to establish technical schools to supply the market with trained labour. This will be implemented through the Productivity and Vocational Training Department (PVTD), which can provide curricula and assist in setting up laboratories, classrooms, and workshops.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Finance is responsible for disbursing the funding for the Initiative to Support Priority Industrial Sectors, which finances the purchase of machinery, equipment, and production lines.

The process will be carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, which will determine eligible investors. To qualify for funding, investors must have completed 90% of factory construction and signed contracts with suppliers for the required machinery and equipment.

The committee also reviewed a request from a cement manufacturing company to use refuse-derived fuel (RDF) as an alternative energy source. It was agreed that the Federation of Egyptian Industries, in coordination with the Industrial Development Authority and the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, will study the environmental impact of using RDF in cement production and evaluate the feasibility of local production versus imports, ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

Al-Wazir emphasised that the government supports the expansion of environmentally compliant, locally produced alternative fuels as part of sustainable industrial solutions that reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

The meeting further discussed mechanisms to grant temporary industrial incentives or comparative advantages for selected investment opportunities among the 28 projects identified by the Ministry of Industry.

It was underscored that all incentives provided for under the Investment Law and the Law on the Preference of Local Products in Government Procurement must be applied to maximise benefits for investors and support national industry.

