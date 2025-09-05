Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will commence construction on its new primary aluminium production plant in the United States by the end of 2026, following the completion of a bankable feasibility study.

The first hot metal will be produced by the end of the decade, the company said in a first-half 2025 financial statement.

The plant in Oklahoma is expected to have a production capacity of between 600,000 tonnes and 750,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year, nearly doubling America’s aluminium production capacity.

The project has secured state-level incentives through the Oklahoma legislative process, and is progressing technical, environmental and permitting studies to support the feasibility study.

In the UAE, construction of the country’s largest aluminium recycling facility in Al Taweelah is 72 percent complete, with the first hot metal expected during the first quarter of 2026. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 170,000 tonnes of secondary billets, the statement said.

