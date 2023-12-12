AD Ports Group and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the development of a green hydrogen production hub within the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

Under the terms of the MoU, the hub will serve both domestic and export markets, part of the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy that aims to scale up local hydrogen production to 1.4 million tonnes per annum by 2031, and 15 million tons per annum by 2050, the companies said in a joint statement.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai.

Masdar is targeting an annual global green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by 2030 and has signed and executed several global collaboration agreements to meet this goal.

The hydrogen production hub could include export terminals of green products to overseas ports, attracting more investments into the green hydrogen value chain in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the hub will also offer current and future KEZAD and Khalifa Port tenants the opportunity to develop green industries, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

