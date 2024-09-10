Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib met with a delegation from Majid Al Futtaim Group to review the group's ongoing and future projects in Egypt, as per a statement.

El Khatib emphasized the ministry's commitment to supporting investors and creating a favorable environment for both local and foreign investments.

He noted that efforts are underway to streamline the investment process by reducing the number of entities involved, which will ease project burdens.

Additionally, the ministry plans to facilitate export and import operations to boost Egypt's foreign trade.

Majid Al Futtaim’s delegation highlighted the group's significant growth in services, real estate, and retail trade across 17 countries, providing approximately 42,000 job opportunities, including over 11,000 for Egyptians.

They stated that Egypt remains a top investment priority, with current investments exceeding $2.5 billion and further expansions planned in the Egyptian market.

