The UAE has long been a global stage for architectural ambition, bold innovation, and breakthrough lifestyles. But today, a new ambition is taking root - one that measures value not by what is built on the outside, but by the life it nurtures on the inside.

Wellness has emerged as the new gold of real estate, defining true luxury and lasting value. It is not just an added feature; it has become the very foundation of the future of real estate.

The rise of wellness real estate

Globally, the wellness economy reached $5.6 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $8.5 trillion by 2027. Real estate is one of its fastest-growing pillars, and in Dubai this shift has been embraced faster than anywhere else. The city has always been at the forefront of lifestyle innovation and wellness is no exception.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision to make Dubai the happiest city in the world, wellness real estate ensures that homes are not just built to live in, but to live better. It is a transformative shift, recognising that true value lies in homes designed to enhance life, nurture well-being, and foster longevity.

At Vincitore, as pioneers of Designer Wellness Real Estate in the region, we believe true value should never be measured by price per square foot — but by wellness per square foot and the life it nurtures. This philosophy has guided the vision, design, and execution of our landmark projects.

Proof of Concept

One of the UAE’s only delivered wellness projects, Vincitore Benessere — Dubai’s first wellness residential landmark — is a testament to this vision. Spanning more than 100,000 sq. ft. of curated wellness spaces, it features HEPA filtration systems, dedicated FAHUs for pristine air quality, antibacterial materials, Himalayan salt therapy caves, lagoon pools, meditation decks, and holistic living experiences.

The result? Not only a lifestyle transformation for residents, but also an outstanding ROI of 90–140 percent, setting new benchmarks for Dubai’s real estate market.

Veer Doshi, CEO of Vincitore Realty

Why demand is accelerating

In the post-pandemic era, awareness of health and longevity has surged. A new generation of buyers, along with a growing expat professional community, are seeking homes that calm the mind, body, and soul. Wellness is no longer a luxury — it is a non-negotiable.

According to Knight Frank, wellness-focused properties command a 10–25 per cent premium globally. In the UAE, 79 per cent of residents consider wellness essential to their lifestyle. For investors, this translates into stronger ROI, higher occupancy, and greater resale value.

Wellness real estate is not about adding a yoga room or stylish pool as an afterthought. True wellness is about consciously creating environments and ecosystems designed to support human well-being in every form.

From materials to air quality, from light to landscaping, every element must be intentionally selected to nurture health, happiness, and longevity.

The future of real estate

The UAE government is already embedding wellness into its urban planning — through green corridors, cycling infrastructure, and community spaces that foster holistic living. Real estate is the natural extension of this evolution.

Dubai has a rare opportunity to become the first global city where wellness is embedded into the very blueprint of urban life. With its appetite for innovation and commitment to quality of life, the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead the wellness real estate movement wo

The future of real estate is clear: Dubai will not just set new records — it will set the standard for what it truly means to design homes and communities for well-being, happiness, and longevity.

(The author is CEO & MD, Vincitore Realty. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own)