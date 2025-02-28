Ajman-based private developer GJ Properties will invest 4 billion UAE dirhams ($1.1 billion) in projects across the UAE in 2025 and 2026.



The proposed investment comes on the back of 800 units sold last month.



The developer plans to launch as many as 10 new projects this year, collectively offering nearly 4,500 units, it said in a statement.



“The UAE’s real estate market continues to present incredible opportunities,” said Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties.



Construction on Biltmore Residences Sufouh in Dubai is more than 61 percent complete, with handover slated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

