Eroglu Global Holding Group has begun construction on a $40 million garment manufacturing facility in Egypt’s Qantara West Industrial Zone. The factory, which spans 64,000 square metres, is expected to commence operations in January 2025, according to an Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) press statement.

A second phase , planned for a later date, is expected to expand the facility by an additional 400,000 sqm, the statement said, adding that it is anticipated to create approximately 2,750 jobs.

The factory will cater to both export and domestic markets, with 70 percent of its production targeted for export, aiming for revenues of $100 million annually.

The statement noted that the factory will be equipped with advanced technology, including a effluent treatment system and energy-efficient facilities. Once fully operational, the plant is projected to produce 7 million jeans per year.

