Egypt - Shell Lubricants Egypt (SLE) has signed a five-year agreement to become the exclusive supplier of industrial lubricants for Hassan Allam Holding, one of Egypt’s leading engineering and construction groups.

The deal will see Shell supply lubricants for the off-highway equipment fleet of Hassan Allam Construction, Hassan Allam Roads and Bridges, and 3S Ready Mix, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony attended by senior representatives from both companies.

“Hassan Allam Holding has been at the heart of Egypt’s infrastructure development for decades, delivering projects that have shaped the nation’s modern landscape,” said Haytham Yehia, Shell’s General Manager for the Middle East, Egypt, and Central Asia. “Shell is proud to support such a national champion with the expertise, technology, and solutions required to drive resilience and growth.”

Mohamed El Dahshoury, CEO of Hassan Allam Construction, stated: “We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Shell Lubricants Egypt, a company that shares our commitment to operational excellence and innovation. Reliable equipment is essential to the success of our projects, from large-scale infrastructure to coastal developments, and Shell’s expertise will help us maintain the performance and efficiency our work demands. This agreement is an important enabler of our mission to deliver projects that strengthen Egypt’s future.”

The partnership comes at a time of robust expansion for Egypt’s construction sector, which is considered one of the most critical industries powering the country’s economic development. Shell said its advanced engine oil portfolio is designed to meet the sector’s demands by reducing downtime, extending equipment life, and ensuring operational efficiency.

Shell Lubricants has maintained its position as the world’s number one lubricants supplier for 18 consecutive years, the company noted. It said its global network of research and development centres produces industrial lubricants for heavy-duty construction, manufacturing, and power generation sectors, and that these technologies are now being brought directly to Hassan Allam Holding’s operations in Egypt.

