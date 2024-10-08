The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has awarded the main contract for designing, building, renovating and maintaining heritage buildings at the Qatar Media Corporation complex, located in Wadi Al Sail, to Doha International for Infrastructure.

The contract was awarded on 1 September 2024, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The tender was released on 1 January 2024, with a bid submission deadline of 18 February 2024. The project involves significant renovations to several key structures, including the Main Old TV Building, the New Radio (AM) Building, and the Old Radio (FM) Building.

Construction is expected to commence in early November 2024 with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, the source said. He said the contract is valued at $20 million.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

anoop.menon@lseg.com

