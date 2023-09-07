Orascom Construction announced on Thursday that its consortium with Colas Rail has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to build a new regional metro system in Alexandria, Egypt.

Orascom Construction and Colas Rail will deliver a new electrified metro system while Thales will provide the signalling, telecommunication and automatic fare collection packages for the project.

This 21.7-km project encompasses 20 stations and will connect downtown Alexandria with the northeastern town of Abu Qir.

The total contract value for the project amounts to approximately €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) with funding provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), L’Agence française de développement (AFD), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

