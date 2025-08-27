In a step that reflects the accelerated construction of the Oman–UAE Railway Network, Hafeet Rail - the developer and operator of the project - received the first shipment of railway tracks through the General Cargo Terminal at Sohar Port and Freezone.

This milestone represents a significant step in the execution of the project, which links Oman with the UAE and paves the way for the next phase of on-ground construction.

The shipment comprises more than 3,800 pieces of railway tracks, each measuring 25 metres in length, with a total weight of 5,700 metric tonnes.

Manufactured in accordance with the highest international standards for rail transport at ArcelorMittal’s facility in Gijón, Spain, this delivery forms part of a total planned supply of 33,100 metric tonnes.

The railway tracks are engineered to withstand heavy freight, and passenger loads of up to 32.4 tonnes per axle, ensuring high performance and long-term reliability tailored to the geographical and environmental conditions of the project.

The arrival of this shipment paves the way for the next phase of the project, which includes track-laying works along the route, in parallel with preparations to receive additional shipments in the coming months.

These efforts will support construction and reinforce steady progress in line with the planned timeline of the project.

